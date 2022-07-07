UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign as party revolts

Boris Johnson will today resign as prime minister as he finally bows to the pressure of swathes of government resignations, SKY News reports.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson had spoken to the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party’s conference in October.

But several MPs are calling for a caretaker prime minister to be brought in to stop Mr Johnson leading through the summer.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party would bring forward a vote of no confidence against the prime minister “in the national interest” if Conservative MPs didn’t oust him straight away.

A Number 10 spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson would make a statement today, and Paymaster General Michael Ellis told the Commons it would come “shortly”.

The confirmation of Mr Johnson’s departure came after his newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan resigned following just 36 hours in the post, and new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told the prime minister to “go now”.

BBC reports that less than three years ago, Mr Johnson won an historic landslide victory in a general election – but he has been dogged by controversy in recent months, including a fine for breaking his own lockdown laws.

The revolt this week was triggered by revelations about the prime minister’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

BBC political editor Chris Mason said Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has met the prime minister to tell him he has lost the confidence of the party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister’s resignation was “good news for the country” but “should have happened long ago”.