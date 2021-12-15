UK Records 78,610 COVID Cases On Wednesday, Highest Since The Pandemic Started

“I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up,” he added.

Asked whether people should be going to Christmas or New Year parties, Prof Whitty: “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to.

“[You] don’t need a medical degree to realise that is a sensible thing to do with an incredibly infectious virus.”

He encouraged people to take tests before visiting vulnerable people and to meet in areas of good ventilation or outdoors if possible.

The prime minister said the government was not cancelling Christmas events by restricting gatherings or closing pubs and restaurants, but cautioned people to think carefully about the socialising they did.