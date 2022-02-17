UK scraps ‘Golden Visa’ scheme in corruption crackdown

The Home Office confirmed that the Tier 1 investor visa route will be shut to new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect. According to the Government, some cases gave rise to security concerns. This includes people who amassed wealth illegitimately as well as being linked to corruption more widely.

Anyone who was eligible for the visa must have at least £2 million in investment funds and have a UK bank account.

The announcement comes amid concerns about Russia’s influence in the UK as tensions rise about a potential invasion of Ukraine.

It has been under review due to repeated concerns that the system could be exploited because not enough background checks are made on applicants.

Labour former minister, Chris Bryant, has previously called for a full review of the scheme, accusing the Government of “giving out golden visas to dodgy Russian oligarchs”.

He said the system is used as a “backdoor loophole” to funnel dirty money into the UK.

In 2018, a report published by the Foreign Affairs Committee, which at that time included Ms Patel as a member, accused ministers of risking national security by “turning a blind eye” to the Russian “dirty money” flowing through the City of London.

Concerns over the practice of issuing golden visas were raised during this inquiry which found that despite the outcry over the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his allies were continuing to use London as a base for their “corrupt assets”.

Ms Patel said: “I have zero tolerance for abuse of our immigration system. Under my New Plan for Immigration, I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities.”

MIRROR UK