Unvaxxed travellers will not need a COVID-19 tests to enter the UK

The transport secretary has confirmed that all remaining Covid travel measures will be scrapped. After a meeting with senior ministers, Grant Shapps said the measures including the requirement for unvaccinated people to be tested for coronavirus will end for travel to the UK from 4 am on Friday under the Government’s plans for “living with Covid”.

Currently, everyone travelling to the UK must complete a passenger locator form before they arrive.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated have to take a Covid test before departure, fill in the form, and book and pay for a PCR test after arriving.

Grant Shapps confirmed in a tweet that these rules will end at 04:00 on Friday.

His announcement means that passengers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to take Covid tests before and after travelling to the UK. The passenger locator form will no longer be necessary either.

People planning an overseas trip will still need to be aware of other countries’ entry rules.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter.”

When any new Covid strains appear in the future, the government said its default approach would be to use “the least-stringent measures” for restricting travel.

Its “Living with Covid” plan said new measures at the border would only be considered in “extreme circumstances”.

It said the UKHSA would closely monitor the prevalence and spread of Covid variants.