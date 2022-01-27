Ukraine crisis: Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be axed, US warns

BBC – The US has threatened to halt the opening of a key pipeline that would send Russian gas to Western Europe, if Russia invades Ukraine.
Nord Stream 2 would run from Russia to Germany, and on Thursday officials in Berlin said the project could face sanctions if Russia attacks.
Western allies say they will target Russia’s economy if it invades, and the latest comments signal a hardening of their stance on the lucrative pipeline.
Russia denies it is planning an attack.
But the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks has stoked tensions and escalated fears of an invasion.
“I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” US state department spokesman Ned Price told NPR.
“We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward,” Mr Price said.
While the US insisted that it would stop the opening of the pipeline completely, Germany only said it would not rule out imposing sanctions on the project.
The country’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, told parliament that Western allies were “working on a strong package of sanctions” covering aspects “including Nord Stream 2”.
But she added that she would prefer to “continue the dialogue” with Moscow.
Her comments came after the German ambassador to the US Emily Haber tweeted that “nothing will be off the table, including Nord Stream 2” if Russia violated “Ukraine’s sovereignty”.