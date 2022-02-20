Ukraine reports 53 ceasefire violations, one soldier wounded

Russian-backed forces violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 53 times as of 17:00 on Sunday, February 20, involving weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements 50 times, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation has said on Facebook.

According to the report, Russian occupation forces launched four attacks on Krasnohorivka, three attacks on Avdiivka, two attacks on Hranitne, three attacks on Starohnativka, five attacks on Luhanske, three attacks on Opytne, two attacks on Pisky, three attacks on Novohnativka, two attacks on Shchastia, three attacks on Novotoshkivske, Artema, Taramchuk, and Staromykhailivka.

In addition, the enemy fired twice at Svitlodarsk, Zolote, twice at Pivdenne, Novotroitske, Troitske, Prychepylivka, Pavlopil, Bolotene, Krymske, Lopaskine, Novohryhorivka, Trudivske, Marinka, and twice at Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Novozvanivka, and Bohdanivka.

As a result of a shelling incident, one Ukrainian serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. His condition is satisfactory, the press service said.

According to the report, the Ukrainian Joint Forces control the situation and respond adequately to potential threats from the enemy.

Ukrinform