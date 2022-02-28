Ukraine welcomes an ICC investigation into Russia’s invasion

Ukraine welcomes the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to open an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Sergiy Kyslytsya, the country’s ambassador to the UN.

“We welcome the statement issued today by the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, on the situation in Ukraine — his statement about his decision to proceed with opening an investigation,” Kyslytsya told the UN Security Council. “Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is [the ICC prosecutor’s] intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes, falling within the jurisdiction of his office, that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.”

Kyslytsya said the ICC prosecutor “will also be asking for the support of all state parties and the international community as a whole as his office sets about its investigation” and will be calling for additional budgetary contributions to support the investigation.