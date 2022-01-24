Ukraine’s capital Kyiv readies bomb shelters as war threat from Russia grows

Nato members began sending additional ships and fighter jets to allied countries in eastern Europe yesterday as Boris Johnson said that Russia had massed enough troops close to Ukraine for a “lightning war” in which it would try to seize Kyiv.

The UK prime minister’s comments came in response to fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Nato said its members were putting military forces on standby for a potential attack.

The White House also announced that US president Joe Biden would hold a video call to discuss Ukraine later on Monday with European leaders, including Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Johnson said there were 60 Russian battle groups on the borders of Ukraine, which he described as evidence of a “plan for a lightning war that could take out Kyiv”.

“That would be a disastrous step,” he said. For Moscow, any invasion is “going to be a painful, violent and bloody business. I think it’s very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya”.

Russia has deployed more than 106,000 troops close to its border with Ukraine in recent months.

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s strongman leader, said he would deploy “an entire contingent” of his army at the Ukrainian border in response to Nato force deployments in the Baltics and troop build-ups in Ukraine.

“This has nothing to do with any occupation. We just want to defend our southern border,” he added.

