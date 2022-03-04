Ukrainians have “stalled” large Russian military convoy headed toward Kyiv

Actions by Ukrainians have “stalled” the large Russian military convoy headed in the direction of Kyiv, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during an on-camera briefing at the Pentagon on Friday.

“We do have reports that a bridge was blown up that we believe was in the path there. We also have indications that the Ukrainians have struck the convoy elsewhere and on vehicles,” Kirby said.

“We do believe that the actions of the Ukrainians have stalled that convoy, certainly slowed it down, stopped it in some places,” he added.

The US also believes Russian forces’ own challenges with sustainment, logistics and fuel have slowed the movement of the convey, Kirby said.

France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was “extremely concerned” about the “risks to nuclear safety, security and the implementation of international safeguards that result from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” in a statement sent by the Elysee Palace.

Macron added that France, along with its international partners, has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

“The President of the Republic strongly condemns any attack on the integrity of Ukrainian civilian nuclear facilities caused by Russian forces in the course of their military aggression against Ukraine. It is imperative to guarantee their security and safety,” the Elysee statement read.

The French president called on Russia to “immediately cease its illegal and dangerous military actions in order to allow full control by the Ukrainian authorities over all nuclear facilities within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.”

“Russia must also allow free, regular and unhindered access of personnel to the facilities to ensure their continued safe operation of the facilities,” the Elysee statement added.

The French Presidency added that Macron had a phone call with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Macron “praised and supported” the agency’s “efforts in favor of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities.”

According to the statement, France will propose in the coming hours “with its main partners, on the basis of IAEA technical criteria, concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear sites.”

“Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement on this basis and together ensure the implementation of the fundamental principles for the preservation of nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities in the current context,” the Elysee statement concluded.