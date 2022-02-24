UN refugee agency steps up operations in Ukraine

The United Nations refugee agency is stepping up operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries as people start to flee Ukraine, High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement Thursday.

“We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine,” Grandi said.

“UNHCR is also working with governments in neighboring countries, calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection.

We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement,” he added.