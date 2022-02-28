UN says at least 406 civilians have been reported hurt or killed in Ukraine

There have been at least 406 reported civilian casualties in Ukraine, including at least 102 killed just within the past few days, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said Monday, citing numbers from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Griffiths addressed the UN Security Council via teleconference from Geneva on Monday, adding that the real number of civilian casualties “could be considerably higher, as many reported casualties have yet to be confirmed.”

“The picture is grim — and could get worse still. Aerial attacks and fighting in urban areas are damaging critical civilian facilities and disrupting essential services such as health, electricity, water and sanitation, which effectively leaves civilians without the basics for day-to-day life,” Griffiths said.

Humanitarian efforts on the ground: There are currently 119 humanitarian organizations operating in Ukraine, though their capacity to provide assistance has been limited due to military action, according to Griffiths. He also called for “assurances from parties to the conflict that humanitarian workers and movements will be protected even during the most severe days of the conflict and not waiting for the conflict to subside.”

Griffiths also announced that the UN Secretary-General will launch a humanitarian appeal on Tuesday with two components:

A three-month “Flash Appeal” for donations for the situation inside Ukraine

A “Regional Refugee Response Plan” for the situation outside Ukraine, under the leadership of UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi and his office

Grandi said Monday that his office has already received over $40 million in donations from private citizens and companies from around the world.

“I am counting on governments to do the same – and quickly. Ukrainians – and countries hosting refugees from Ukraine – cannot wait,” Grandi said.