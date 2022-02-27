Sunday, February 27

UN Security Council calls for rare emergency General Assembly session

Posted By St Vincent Times

The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called to hold a special session of the General Assembly as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The emergency session will be held on Monday and affords members of the global body an opportunity to express their views on the crisis.

Russia did not have the power to veto the move due to it being a procedural action falling under a 1950 resolution called “Uniting for Peace.”

The emergency session was adopted with 11 yes votes, to Russia’s no vote.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

