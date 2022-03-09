UN watchdog loses touch with Russia-seized nuclear plant

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, says it has lost touch with remote systems that monitor nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhya plant – the largest in Europe – was seized by Russian forces last week after the site was hit by shelling.

The development comes a day after the IAEA lost remote data transmission from Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Both plants are held by Russian forces but are being operated by Ukrainian staff.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says he is “concerned about the sudden interruption of such data flows” from the two sites.

The reason for the disruption in the transmission of safeguards data was not immediately clear, Grossi adds.