Uncertainty looms as tropical wave approaches Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a tropical wave located 1346 miles/2166 km east of Barbados, at 2:00pm, today Saturday 19th July 2025.

On its current track, this feature is expected to affect Barbados sometime on Wednesday 23rd, into Thursday 24th July as a strong tropical wave.

Due to the fact that this feature is still 4- 5 days away from reaching our area, and environmental conditions surrounding the feature are expected to be unconducive for development during that time, this leaves some uncertainty about any impacts as the system passes our area.

This will become clearer over the next few days as we continue to monitor the evolution of this system.