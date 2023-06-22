UNDP/GEF holds 5-day Flora-Fauna workshop in St Vincent (SVG)

On Tuesday, June 20, a 5-day Flora-Fauna workshop began in the Fisheries Conference Room.

The workshop is part of the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) projects Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation Using a Ridge to Reef Approach and Water, Land, and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

Several theoretical and practical sessions will be held during the allotted time.

The session will be led by Phoebe Mottram, a Fauna Biodiversity Specialist, and Jerome Gaugris, a Flora Biodiversity Specialist.

The goal of the first session was to provide instruction on survey procedures and analytical methods for mammals and birders.