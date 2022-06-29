UNDP partners with Caribbean gov’ts to accelerate digital transformation

The way we work has drastically changed over the past two years, and in order for individuals and businesses to continue to succeed, they need to evolve. Through the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in collaboration with governments and strategic partners; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurs and the youth across the region are adapting to the digital world of work. This was witnessed by the hard work and commitment of the graduates of two digital transformation programmes, namely, the Business Adaptation Programme and Work Online Dominica.

Speaking about the importance of the two projects and the role of digital transformation in development, Limya Eltayeb, Resident Representative UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean stated, “Digital Transformation is vital for the region’s resilience and in order to boost regional capacity, training courses and programmes such as these as essential. The programmes not only allow persons to leverage digital skills and tools to eke out their livelihoods, but it provides beneficiaries with transferable skills which allow their capacity for employability or the generation of profits to increase.”

Under the Future Tourism Project, UNDP partnered with the University of the West Indies Open Campus and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management to complete the second cohort of the Business Adaptation Programme from which 42 MSMEs graduated on a Virtual Open Training to adapt their businesses to the post-COVID-19 environment. This virtual 12-week session saw participants equipped with the skills needed to manage their digital profiles for their business, grasp a better understanding of marketing and improve their financial standing.

While in Dominica, The Future Tourism Project partnered with the Government of Dominica and IsraAid to provide financial support for the 3rd cohort of the Work Online Dominica Programme; a cutting-edge initiative that builds the skills of participants to generate income in the gig economy. The 3rd Cohort graduated 60 participants and in total, Work Online Dominica has to date graduated 165, of which 50% have already landed a freelance job. Speaking at the Graduation ceremony in Dominica, Luis Francisco Thais Santa Cruz, Head of the UNDP Dominica Project Office, noted “UNDP is committed to supporting the Government and people of Dominica in accelerating its path to digital transformation and staying ahead of the curve. We are exploring together with the Government and IsraAid various options to secure the sustainability of the Work Online programme, while also supporting Government initiatives tailored to building digital skills, boosting the start-up ecosystem and creating a coding academy, among many others.”

The post-COVID-19 work environment is comparably different to the pre-pandemic state of affairs. Approximately, 50% of the global workforce is working online, a 35% increase from before 2020. This shift can be leveraged by the Caribbean to facilitate increase business, lower startup costs. Further to this, it can boost resilience to external shocks, for example, through digital marketplaces, businesses and individuals can still access digital markets as they are less impacted by closures and restricted occupancy, a solution born during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

As exogenous threats like COVID-19 continue to impact the region, it is vital that developmental efforts continue to reinforce the need for regional resilience, building forward better build and bolstering livelihoods for traditionally vulnerable groups. UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in partnership with governments and stakeholders, remains dedicated to the advancement of inclusive and sustainable development throughout the region. This intervention is part of the work of UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in its commitment to promoting economic diversification, job creation and resilience with the “Blue Economy for Green Islands” vision.