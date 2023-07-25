Limya Eltayeb is new UNDP Representative for St Vincent

Limya Eltayeb, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program, presented her credentials to Acting Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel earlier today in the Cabinet Room.

Etlayeb will be here for the next four to five years, working on various UNDP-related projects.

These initiatives include those concerning water management and biodiversity, the development of a digital platform for the RSVG Police Force, and others concerning climate change.

In welcoming Eltayeb, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel stated that the SVG government is excited to collaborate with the UNDP representative.

Minister Daniel stated that given the ongoing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruption, recovery efforts relating to water quality and management will benefit the nation.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN’s principal agency for international development, working in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

Source : API