UN delegation visits St Vincent and the Grenadines

VISIT OF UNITED NATIONS’ DELEGATION TO SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

A delegation from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) is currently in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The delegation is headed by Mrs. Mami Mizutori; Special Representative of the Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR, along with officials from the UNDRR for a high-level meeting with Prime Minister; Dr. The Honorable Ralph Gonsalves.

The meeting has been convened to discuss ongoing initiatives with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with particular focus on policy developments in building coherence between disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

Additionally, the scope for discussions include the “Making Cities Resilient (MCR2030) initiative” that was implemented in Amos Vale and the advancement of a Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems agenda, and other pertinent matters.

Source : MOFA