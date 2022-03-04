Friday, March 4

UNHRC establishes commission to investigate war crimes against Ukrainians

SOURCE INTERFAX
Posted By St Vincent Times
En esta imagen tomada de un video difundido por la oficina de prensa de la presidencia de Ucrania, el mandatario ucraniano Volodymyr Zelenskyy se dirige a la nación el domingo 27 de febrero de 2022, en Kiev, Ucrania. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the establishment by the UN Human Rights Council of an international commission to investigate the facts of war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

“I welcome the establishment by the UN Human Rights Council of the International Commission of Inquiry to investigate facts of Russian war crimes against Ukraine.

Evidence will be documented and used in international courts. Russian war criminals will be held accountable,” Zelensky said on Twitter on Friday.

