United Airlines has added two new weekly flights to Bonaire

United Airlines just stated that they will be adding two more flights per week from New York/Newark (EWR) to Bonaire (BON) because they expect the winter and spring travel seasons to be busy. United Airlines has one flight a week from both Houston (IAH) and New York/Newark (EWR) to Bonaire. It will start flying to New York/Newark (EWR) three times a week to meet the growing number of US tourists who want to go to the Dutch Caribbean island.

United Airlines will add round-trip flights between New York/Newark and Bonaire on Sundays and Wednesdays starting January 10, 2024. This is in addition to the Saturday route that already goes both ways. With the new service, United will offer a total of 61 planned round-trip flights between the US and Bonaire between January 10 and April 24, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be working with United Airlines to bring two new weekly flights to the island this winter,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It shows that our reputation among US travelers is growing, and we can’t wait to show new and old visitors everything that beautiful Bonaire has to offer.”

United’s Vice President of International Planning, Matt Stevens, said, “United is proud to continue to grow its presence in the Caribbean as part of our larger, industry-leading international expansion.” “These extra flights give our customers even more ways to get to Bonaire, and they help make United the airline of choice for people who are planning vacations.”

Bonaire’s Commissioner of Tourism, Jolinda Craane, said, “More flights mean more people to share our unique culture, beautiful natural setting, warm weather, and great food scene with.” “We hope that these extra flights will help us show off our island’s diversity and commitment to sustainability, as well as strengthen our important relationship with North America.”

Paying to get in

Just a warning that everyone who comes to Bonaire has to pay a $75 “Visitor Entry Tax” each time they go there. This is true for all non-residents older than 13 years old. All non-residents who come by plane or boat must pay the Visitor Entry Tax. It can be paid for online up to 7 days before you arrive or at the airport when you get there. Please use the link given to get to the Official Visitor Entry Tax page. If a website wants to charge you more than $75, it is not the real website.