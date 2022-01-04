United States Reports A Record 1M Cases With Peak Still To Come

SOURCE BBC – The US has recorded more than one million new Covid cases, as officials warn the peak of a fast-spreading Omicron surge is still to come.

A record 1,080,211 cases were reported on Monday – the highest one-day tally of new cases anywhere in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Omicron variant accounts for the majority of cases in the US.

The top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci has said the country is facing “almost a vertical increase” in cases.

He said the peak may be weeks away.

But Dr Fauci said the example of South Africa – where Omicron first spread rapidly before subsiding – offered some hope.

Rates of death and hospital admissions in the US have been far lower in recent weeks than in previous infection spikes.