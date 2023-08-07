Unstable ITCZ conditions to bring showers, thunderstorms across SVG

Unstable conditions (due to Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone) overnight, brought scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

During Monday morning, occasional cloudy skies could maintain moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms across parts of SVG…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Unstable conditions linger during Tuesday with clouds increasing again during the evening. Showers and thunderstorm activity are likely to peak across SVG during Wednesday evening into the night…Remain alert.

Gentle to moderate (10 – 25km/h) breeze could occasionally increase near 30km/h, varying in direction between east north-east and south-east.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate with swells ranging 0.5m to 1.5m, gently falling near 1.2m on eastern coasts of our islands by Monday afternoon with slight conditions. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust occasionally create thin film/slight haze across our area.