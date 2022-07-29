Until October, expect more rain, heat waves, and tropical cyclones

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) Friday forecasted an increase in wet days and wet spells, heat waves, and tropical cyclone activity in the Caribbean Islands and Belize during the peak of the wet, heat, and hurricane season.

According to CariCOF’s latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks, this would result in frequent interruptions of outdoor activities and rising water levels in soils, rivers, and reservoirs.

“The chances of flash floods, long-term flooding, and cascading impacts are high to extremely high. In this season, heat stress will peak, especially during heat waves, but it will likely be less intense than in recent hot years, such as 2016 and 2020.” said CariCOF.

While extreme wet spells remain possible in the Guianas, the drought concerns should subside by August, the report said.

According to CariCOF, as of July 1, severe or worse shorter term drought has developed in western Hispaniola, and the majority of the Leeward Islands while severe long-term drought has developed in western Cuba, southern Hispaniola, eastern Jamaica, the majority of the Leeward Islands, Martinique, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent.

It said short-term drought by the end of October is not expected to be a concern and that long-term drought by the end of might possibly develop or continue for parts of Belize and St. Vincent.