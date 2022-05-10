At least 40 bodies were pulled from the destruction following a powerful explosion at an iconic luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital.

He said more people were found dead after hours of searching, and 18 people are still injured.

Search crews with dogs are looking for survivors in the hotel rubble.

35 people are dead and 20 people were hospitalized before Guerra’s latest update.

There was an apparent gas leak and explosion at the Reina Victoria Hotel. The story states that it has been closed for two years and will reopen after the potential dangers of the incident have been fully assessed.

The Marti Theater and Calvary Baptist Church were also casualties of the denomination.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion at a hotel that is owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA.