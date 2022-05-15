Moderate showers, isolated thunderstorms as Tropical wave affect SVG

A tropical wave is affecting our islands tonight, with cloudy skies and pockets of light to moderate showers, and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

It is advised that residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, or near rivers and streams, remain alert. The moisture associated with this feature is also expected to linger across our islands on Monday, which could contribute to unsettled conditions.

As this wave continues along its westward path, the SVG Meteorological Service will monitor it and provide necessary updates. By early Tuesday, the Atlantic high-pressure system is expected to regain its dominance.

Strong (near 45km/h) easterly to east northeasterly trade winds (ENE) will cross our islands on Monday afternoon becoming east south-easterly (ESE) temporarily as the wave’s axis crosses.

On Wednesday, fresh winds may develop (*35 km/h). Currently, open water seas are light to moderate with swells ranging from 1.0m to 1.2m on western coasts and 2.3m to 2.5m on eastern coasts, but further deterioration is possible within the next 24 hours.

Sea bathers and small craft operators should exercise caution during above-normal sea swells and gusty winds. Additionally, models predict that Saharan dust haze concentrations will increase on Monday.