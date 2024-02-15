Update: SVG Police Investigate 7th Homicide of the Year

FATAL STABBING IN CAMPDEN PARK UNDER INVESTIGATION

Woman found dead with chop wounds in Campden Park

Police at the Questelles Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old resident of Campden Park.

On 14th February 2024, about 11:40 a.m., the police received a report of a stabbing incident in Campden Park. The police responded and met a female lying unresponsive in her yard with what appeared to be stab wounds on her body. She was later identified as Carona Jennings and pronounced deceased at the scene by a medical practitioner.

The crime scene was secured and processed by the Crime Scene Unit. A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death. Jennings’ death is the seventh (7th) homicide recorded for 2024. A male suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to all who are negatively affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Questelles Police Station at 1-784-456-1750, Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Any information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF