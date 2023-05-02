An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Joe-mani Charles, a twenty-seven (27) year-old resident of Long Wall which occurred on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Acting on information received, officers from the Major Crimes Unit went to the deceased’s residence and found him lifeless with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information that can aid with this investigation to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at telephone number 1784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839.