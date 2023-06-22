UPDATE: Tropical Storm Bret near hurricane strength,170 miles E of Barbados

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning in in effect for…

* Dominica

* St. Lucia

* Martinique

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 57.0 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today while Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is anticipated to begin tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by

Saturday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center, especially to the north.

The minimum central pressure partially based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

Storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban

flooding is also possible.