Updated entry protocols for unvaccinated travellers to St Vincent

Travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR COVID-19 test result as per the following:

A. High/Medium-Risk Countries:

Anguilla, Aruba, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico, India, Panama, Argentina, Peru, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, including the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), China, United Kingdom, Germany, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines, Italy, Cayman Islands, Curacao, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Canada, Turks and Caicos Islands, France (including overseas regions), Spain and Russia,

Must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival.

Maybe retested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG.

MUST Mandatory quarantine for seven (7) days in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approve Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost.

Must be retested on day five (5) of quarantine.

Low-Risk Countries (the country of residence will be the last country that the traveller was present in for at least 21 days):

Antigua and Barbuda, Bonaire, Jamaica, Guyana, Belize, Bahamas, St. Kitts Nevis, St. Lucia, Taiwan, Suriname, Montserrat;

Must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test done no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Must be tested for COVID-19 RT-PCR on arrival in SVG at the discretion of the Port Health Officer.

Must quarantine for three (3) days.

Resort Specific “Bubble Protocol” Hotels in SVG:

Resort Specific Protocols must be approved by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Organization and bear the stamp of the NEMO.

Resort Specific “Bubble Protocol” Approved Hotels — Mandarin Oriental Canouan, Soho Beach House Canouan, Canouan Estates Resort and Villas, Bequia Beach Hotel, Petit St. Vincent Island & Resort, Mustique.

In-transit unvaccinated Passengers: Through St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

Must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours of arrival.

ii. If the in-transit period does not include an over-night stay, that period must be spent at the Argyle International Airport.

iii. If the in-transit period includes an overnight stay, that period must be spent in a TA/MOHWE approved hotel.

Travellers intending to transit through another country from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are advised to visit the country’s travel website to determine the requirements for travel.

Unvaccinated Diplomats: a. Must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result done within 72 hours of arrival. b. ALL Unvaccinated Diplomats must quarantine for the duration of time as per the approved protocols.

The site of quarantine will be at the discretion of the Chief Medical Officer or the Medical Officer of Health.

Minors as travellers:

Persons under the age of 18 years are considered minors shall follow the protocol applied to their parent or guardian.

When travelling alone will quarantine with a guardian in a private residence for the period as determined by their country of origin and their vaccination status.

PROCESS ON ARRIVAL:

ARRIVAL ASSESSMENT: Review of online pre-arrival form. ESTABLISH SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 STATUS:

Approval of SARS-CoV-2 test result by Port Health Team.

Collection of a nasal swab specimen for a COVID-19 PCR test from all qualifying disembarking travellers.

All travellers will be assessed by the Port Health Officers to determine their final level of risk and the length of mandatory quarantine required.

All travellers will be required to monitor their temperatures and other symptoms for the next 10 days and report any abnormalities to the local health authority.

All travellers with a positive COVID-19 PCR test result will be isolated in an approved accommodation/facility at the traveller’s own cost.

REQUIREMENTS OF DISCHARGE FROM QUARANTINE:

Objective measures: a. Negative COVID-19 Test and/or b. Not a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

2. Subjective measures: a. Absence of signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

3. Not determined to be at high risk for being exposed to COVID-19 Please note that this protocol is prepared by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID-19 Task Force and may be revised at any time at the discretion of the Health Services Subcommittee.