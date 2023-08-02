Upgrading of CBI measures for Dominica after loss of UK visa free-access

The Dominican government has announced revisions to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, just weeks after the British government put visa restrictions on Dominicans entering the country.

On July 19, London stated that the decision to impose visa requirements on Dominica and four other countries was made “solely for migration and border security reasons and is not indicative of poor relations with these countries.”

Nationals of these countries will also be needed to obtain a Direct Airside Transit Visa if they wish to transit via the UK, according to London.

According to the British government, “careful consideration of Dominica’s…operation of a citizenship by investment scheme has revealed clear and obvious abuse of the scheme, including the granting of citizenship to individuals known to pose a risk to the UK.”

Dominica is one of a few Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that offers a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, in which foreign investors are awarded citizenship in exchange for making significant investments in the country’s socioeconomic development.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who had first termed the British government’s position as “unfortunate,” informed Parliament on Monday night that the island was considering revisions to the CBI program based on US advice.

“We have ceased granting citizenship to citizens…of Iraq, Belarus, and Russia.” In reality, Mr. Speaker, we were the first to stop accepting applications from Belarus and Russia.

“We have issued regulations to restrict citizens changing their names because that was one of the British concerns.” They believed it was too simple for ordinary folks to change their names.”

Skerrit stated that, at his request and on the advice of the Attorney General, “we put systems in place to make changing the name more difficult.”

‘A US-based firm provided anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing training to all of our CBI workers. We rebuilt the Citizen by Investment Unit and hired a compliance expert to ensure that all procedures are up to date and quality control is properly enforced.”

Skerrit further stated that the government has given notices of intent to revoke citizenship to individuals who had made false declarations or misrepresentations in their visa applications in FAFT (Financial Action Task Force) countries, stating that “this is part of Dominica’s legal requirements.”

Dominica, he noted, has likewise introduced biometric travel documents. And altered and updated the naturalisation certificate, notably by increasing its security characteristics.

‘We also devised a new rigorous risk assessment and hired firms from the United States and the United Kingdom to begin interviews with all CBI applicants,’ Skerrit told parliamentarians.

Source : CMC