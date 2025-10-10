UPP says it’s the only Opposition party that can beat Labour

The United Progressive Party (UPP) today reaffirmed that it is the only opposition party capable of defeating Labour and delivering a modern, prosperous, and united St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The UPP has outlined an ambitious, realistic, and people-focused plan to transform the nation built on opportunity, integrity, and innovation.

At the core of its agenda is the creation of 10,000 new jobs within the first year of government through strategic investment in technology, tourism, renewable energy, agriculture, and the creative economy.

The UPP’s 24-hour economy plan will unlock new business opportunities and introduce round-the-clock services, keeping commerce moving and communities connected.

The party will also:

Launch the First-Time Home Buyer Programme to make home ownership easier for working Vincentians.

Introduce free tertiary education through the creation of a HomeBase University, giving every young person the chance to learn and succeed here at home.

Fully legalise cannabis for medical, industrial, and regulated recreational use — creating jobs, attracting investment, and supporting farmers.

for medical, industrial, and regulated recreational use — creating jobs, attracting investment, and supporting farmers. Develop new jetties and marine facilities to boost trade, tourism, and island connectivity.

Designate Georgetown as SVG's first modern City, with upgraded infrastructure, small business hubs, and sustainable housing.

Deliver The Best Care Initiative, expanding access to healthcare, elderly care, and disability support.

Introduce a Police Promotion Reform System based on merit, transparency, and fairness.

based on merit, transparency, and fairness. Strengthen the nation’s passport power by pursuing new visa-free travel agreements and restoring international confidence in SVG’s governance.

Unlike the NDP, which has relied on controversial and risky schemes like Citizenship by Investment, the UPP offers a clean, credible, and practical path forward one that protects national identity while opening real doors for economic growth.

The UPP stands today as the only united, prepared, and visionary force ready to bring new energy, jobs, and pride to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.