US administration considering moving more US troops further east in Europe

The Biden administration is considering moving more US forces already in Europe to countries further east due to the massive Russian firepower so close to allies, according to a US official familiar with the matter.
NATO has given the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Tod Wolters, the authority to activate NATO defense stance, which would include the capability to activate the NATO Response Force, according to a US official and a European diplomatic source.
“Today we activated NATO’s defense stance that gives our military commanders more authority to move forces and to deploy forces when needed, and of course this can also be elements of the NATO response force,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. “We are ready, we are adjusting our posture but what we do is defensive, measured, and we don’t seek confrontation. We want to prevent the conflict.”
WHITE HOUSE