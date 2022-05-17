US authorities find cross-border ‘narco-tunnel’ with rail and ventilation systems

Authorities in the United States have announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel that extends from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the US state of California.

The secret passage from Tijuana to San Diego featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity and reinforced walls, authorities said on Tuesday.

It was discovered near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing in an area where more than a dozen other sophisticated tunnels have been found in the last two decades.

US authorities said it was unknown how long the tunnel had been operating and what amount of drugs, if any, got through undetected. They seized 799kg (1,761 pounds) of cocaine, 75kg (165 pounds) of methamphetamine and 1.6kg (3.5 pounds) of heroin in connection with the investigation.

Six Southern California residents, aged 31 to 55, were charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine.

“Together with the Mexican government, we have been collaborating in trying to eradicate these tunnels, which should not exist because that is where a lot of crime happens, and a lot of the suffering that we see,” US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar told the Spanish-language weekly Zeta.

The latest passage, discovered on Friday, ran 532 metres to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It was about six storeys deep.

The tunnel is in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of border walls. While considered effective against small, crudely built tunnels called “gopher holes”, walls are no match for more sophisticated passages that run deeper underground.

Former US President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a border wall along the US-Mexico border that he said would keep migrants and crime at bay. President Joe Biden, who took office in January last year, fulfilled his own campaign promise and stopped border-wall construction on his first day in office.

The discovery comes as the US is preparing to lift a controversial pandemic-era border restriction that turned back most people trying to seek asylum at the border with Mexico. Republican-led states have responded by suing the Biden administration, arguing that the decision will encourage more migration to the US and lead to a rise in crime.

It also comes amid strained relations between the US and Mexico over the upcoming Summit of the Americas, which the US is set to convene in Los Angeles next month.