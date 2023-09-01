US concerned about China’s financial expansion in the Caribbean

Sarah-Ann Lynch, the outgoing US Ambassador to Guyana, says the Biden administration is concerned about China’s rising financial influence in Guyana and the Caribbean.

“We’ve tripled bilateral trade in the last few years, so I think we’re here, we’re strong, and we’ll stay here,” she said during a news conference as her tour of duty here comes to an end.

According to Lynch, China’s financial footprint in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean is growing, but the US Embassy is vigorously pushing American enterprises to provide value for money.

“Clearly, China’s footprint in Guyana and the wider Caribbean is expanding,” she said.

She noted that other countries, in addition to the United States, have been looking into investment prospects in agricultural, information technology, tourism, and manufacturing. She did, however, advise Guyanese businesses to take advantage of business prospects with American firms because of inherent benefits.

“US companies bring some unique things to any country in which they invest, and that’s quality, excellence on time on budget projects, and high standards of safety,” she said. “I think all those things are important for Guyanese local companies to think about when they’re considering which US companies they want to partner with, and it’s important for the Guyanese people to know that US companies what they bring to the table,” she said.

Chinese firms have been engaged to develop the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, roads, the Marriott Hotel building, electrical substations, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, and the Timehri Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

President Irfaan Ali pledged to finalize the Joint Action Plan on Promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative with Beijing during his visit to China last month.

R. Evan Ellis, a Latin Research Professor at the US Army War College, stated earlier this month that the US should not be concerned about Guyana’s tight ties with China. “The US has a strategic interest in working respectfully, yet attentively, with Guyana as its newfound oil wealth continues to transform it, in order to preserve the vitality of Guyana’s friendship with the US, even as it engages with the PRC and others as well,” he said.

Nicole Theriot would succeed Lynch, who would be assigned to the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Florida.

Source : CMC