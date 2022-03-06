US does not see imminent assault on Odesa

Pentagon officials have been briefing journalists on the latest US intelligence assessment of the conflict.

A senior defence official said the US does not believe that a Russian amphibious operation aimed at taking the Black Sea city of Odesa is imminent.

Earlier President Zelensky warned that Russian forces were preparing to bombard Odesa, which is close to the Moldovan border and the Russia-backed breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria.

The US defence official also said the US had observed only ‘limited’ changes on the ground in Ukraine over the past day, with Russian efforts to Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv being hotly contested by Ukraine.

A 65km (40-mile) Russian convoy near Kyiv remains stalled and the airspace over Ukraine remains contested despite aircraft losses on both sides.

The US estimates that 600 Russian missile launches of various kinds have taken place since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on 24 February, the official said.

The Pentagon believes that approximately 95% of the Russian forces it had amassed near Ukraine’s border have now been committed to the offensive and deployed into Ukraine.

