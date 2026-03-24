US Envoy reaffirms strong ties with SVG

Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan met with Prime Minister Godwin Friday to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, discuss shared policy priorities for the year, and advance our commitment to a more prosperous Caribbean.

During her visit, the Chargé also engaged with Minister of Tourism Dr. Kishore Shallow and Minister of Higher Education Terrance Ollivierre to deepen cooperation in sustainable tourism and education, supporting job creation, skills development, and expanded opportunities.