US hits Russia with new economic sanctions

The US president has warned that Putin is “setting up a rationale to go much further” in Ukraine, predicting a larger-scale attack in the days to come.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden said.

Biden laid out what he called a “first tranche” of US sanctions against Russia for its moves, including on two financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and — starting Wednesday — on Russian elites and their family members.

Here are the sanctions as detailed by Biden: “We’re implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank.”

“We’re implementing comprehensive sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt. That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and can not trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.”

“We’ll also impose sanctions on Russia’s elites and their family members. They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well.”

“We’ve worked with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 will not … move forward.” Biden also noted that if Russia “continues its aggression,” additional sanctions could follow.

Biden also announced he was moving additional troops and equipment to “strengthen” US allies in Europe, but made clear they would not be there to “fight Russia.”

The President held out the possibility that diplomacy could still defuse the crisis, and said the US would remain open to talking with Russia and its partners to avert all-out war. “The United States and our allies and partners remain open to diplomacy, if it is serious,” he said. “When all is said and done, we’re going to judge Russia by its actions, not its words.”