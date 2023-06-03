US: Mother, daughter charged in connection with murder of grandmother

Mother, daughter charged in connection with murder of grandmother in Prince George’s County

(Washington, DC) A mother and daughter have been charged in connection with a homicide inside the family’s Landover home, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Candace Craig, 44, and Salia Hardy, 19, were arrested and charged with the murder of Margaret Craig, 71, of Landover, according to PGPD. Ms. Margaret Craig’s daughter is Candace Craig. Her granddaughter is Salia Hardy.

According to police, they responded to the home in the 200 block of Hill Road on June 2 for a welfare check. Someone had contacted 911 and stated that he hadn’t spoken with the victim in several days and was concerned about her well-being.

Candace Craig answered the door and let patrol officers search the house for Margaret Craig. When the officers entered the basement, they detected the odor of decomposition.The Homicide and Evidence Units were alerted, and the inquiry was taken over by them.

Candace Craig is suspected of murdering her mother on May 23. The next day, Hardy assisted her mother in attempting to dispose of the remains.

“The Homicide Unit detectives will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” Major David Blazer, Commander of the Major Crimes Division, said.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will authenticate the victim’s identity and attempt to determine the cause of death.

The motivation is still being investigated.

Candace Craig faces first and second-degree murder charges. Salia Hardy has been accused with being an accessory after the fact.

Source : DC News Now