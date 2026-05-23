US pledges over $8M to boost Caribbean forensic labs

United States Announces $8 Million in New Support for Caribbean Forensic Capabilities

The United States announced more than $8 million in new support for Caribbean forensic laboratories at the second Caribbean Regional Forensic Leadership Summit in Saint Lucia from May 20–22.

The funding will provide advanced synthetic drug detection equipment, technical training, and enhanced collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Representatives from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Forensic Services Drug Laboratory and Office of Director of Public Prosecutions joined regional counterparts from 13 Caribbean countries at the Summit, which was hosted by the Saint Lucia Forensic Science Laboratory and the U.S. Department of State under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).

The initiative is designed to improve fentanyl detection, reduce laboratory backlogs, and strengthen court-admissible forensic evidence used in prosecuting transnational organized crime. The Summit brought together forensic, prosecution, and security leaders, along with the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS, aimed at bolstering regional cooperation against transnational crime and synthetic drug threats.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Sarah Nelson said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to disrupting criminal networks and addressing evolving drug threats across the region.

The Summit also marked the launch of the Caribbean Forensic Scientific Working Group, the region’s first coordinated platform linking Caribbean forensic professionals with U.S. experts to improve standards, reporting, and regional cooperation. In addition, Saint Lucia and Guyana became the first countries in the region to implement the DEA’s GUARDS program for the analysis and reporting of drug-related substances.

Since 2010, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean nations have partnered with the United States through CBSI to strengthen regional security, combat drug trafficking, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations.