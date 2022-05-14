US prosecutors warned Fahie would vanish “forever” if released on bond

An indictment was handed down last Wednesday by a grand jury in south Florida that names former Premier Andrew Fahie, BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, and her son Kadeem Maynard in connection with an alleged scheme to traffic cocaine and launder money.

United States attorneys have moved to revoke Mr Fahie’s $500,000 bond offer, arguing the former premier will flee prosecution and resume criminal activity if released.

The US prosecution also filed a motion on Wednesday to revoke Mr Fahie’s bond offer, the latest in a long-running battle over his request to be released on bond while awaiting trial.

At a May 4 hearing, Mr Fahie was offered a $500,000 bond with the conditions of wearing an ankle monitor, staying with his daughters in their Miami apartment, and surrendering his family members’ travel documents.

Although prosecutors appealed the bond offer, Mr Fahie’s attorney argued that the delays violated his right to a fair bond process.

In his argument to revoke the bond, US Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez claimed Mr Fahie is a flight risk and danger to the community – claims he has also made in previous legal filings and court appearances.

According to Mr Gonzalez, his release would result in continued drug trafficking from the BVI to the United States.

“What concerns me most about [Mr. Fahie] is the serious risk he poses if released.”

The former premier has compelling reasons to abscond, Mr Gonzalez said, given the lengthy sentence Mr Fahie could face if convicted, his lack of a political future, and his “extremely limited connections” to south Florida – Mr Fahie’s daughters live in a rented apartment and attend school in Pennsylvania by distance – the attorney general claimed.

The former premier has previously discussed using private vessels and planes and his connections to fixers and smugglers, according to Mr Fahie.

“South Florida is dotted with unmonitored marinas and private airports,” Mr Gonzalez wrote. “If released, [Mr. Fahie] is one snipped ankle monitor away from disappearing forever.”