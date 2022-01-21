US-Russia hold urgent talks as fears of an invasion of Ukraine grows

The Kremlin’s spokesman said Russia was not expecting a written response to those red lines on Friday. A reply is expected next week, Russian media report.

“[Our] proposals are extremely concrete and we await equally concrete answers,” Mr Lavrov said as the talks got under way.

What do the US and Russia want from these talks?

It’s very possible that Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov will emerge with differing accounts of what took place.

State Department officials have said Mr Blinken will seek to offer Mr Lavrov a “diplomatic off-ramp” to ease tensions.

Mr Blinken could offer Russia more transparency on military exercises in the region, or suggest reviving restrictions on missiles in Europe. These rules were previously set out in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a Cold War-era pact that the US scrapped in 2019, after accusing Russia of violating the deal .