Police detained a 35-year-old Haitian national on the Turks and Caicos Islands today after he allegedly stabbed an American tourist.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), Santos Charles allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old tourist with a knife during a fight near Salt Mills in Grace Bay.

The injured man was taken to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre and treated.

According to police, Charles was apprehended and taken into jail at the site.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting stated that the incident was the man’s second act of aggression in less than 24 hours.

“I can confirm that he was detained overnight by police after being involved in a separate incident at a resort where he caused a disturbance,” Botting added.

“I have ordered an internal examination of Mr. Charles’ arrest, imprisonment, and subsequent release as a result of the incident at the resort last night.” I am aware of the speculation being spread in various chat groups and social media channels; however, be assured that the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force will continue to investigate the incident’s facts.”

The chief cop encouraged witnesses to come forward and help police with their probe.