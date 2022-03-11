US vice president calls NATO commitment “ironclad”

US Vice President Kamala Harris called the United States’ commitment to defending NATO members “ironclad” in remarks along the alliance’s eastern edge.

“We take very seriously our role and the relationships that we have within the NATO alliance,” Harris said at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “We take seriously and are prepared to act on the words we speak when we say an attack against one is an attack against all.”

“We are firm in our commitment,” she went on. “When I say and we say over and over again, President Joe Biden says, ‘We will defend every inch of NATO territory.'”

Harris said that responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine means reaffirming the NATO commitment.

“We are clear that the work that is to be done in response to Putin’s war includes standing strong within the alliance to support the needs of our partners,” she said.

Harris hailed Romania’s support for Ukrainian refugees, saying the humanitarian needs are “significant and immediate.”

She said the US would commit more funding to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Europe.

Harris was also asked about the possibility of the war extending into Romania.

“As it relates to what might be the future conduct of Putin, I cannot speculate,” Harris said. “But we are clear in our position, which is that as a member of NATO, an attack against one is an attack against all.”

Her host, the Romanian president, sought to downplay fears that Putin could have his sights set on Romania next.

“We do not have information that Romania would represent a target of aggression,” he said through a translator. “On the other hand, it is very clear it is very clear that this Russian action, this war started against Ukraine, definitely created a difficult to produce result, a visible firm, a clear result. And it’s represented by the unity of NATO.”