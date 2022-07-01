ADVERT
Friday, July 1

UWI Cave Hill Student Killed At Birthday Bash

Lee Yan LaSur
Photo - Barbados Today

Two people were shot and killed at Orange Cottage, St Joseph, including a student from the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

On Wednesday night, 20-year-old Tyrese Caesar and 34-year-old Trae Harris were shot dead during an incident that also injured 19-year-old Seth Towler.

“He was my only grandchild, and she was my only child. It wasn’t necessary for him to die this way. Burying your children isn’t something you look forward to at all. As she struggles to cope with Caesar’s murder, Patricia Moore, 70, said, “He would have been 21 in September.”

Moore said she and Caesar were planning an enjoyable trip overseas after Caesar recently returned from Canada with his mother and stepfather.

Police have so far given no motive for the killings.

Source :
CMC
