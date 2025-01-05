UWI Global Campus SVG Spreads Holiday Cheer

UWI Global Campus Share Holiday Cheer

The spirit of “Caring and Sharing” was evident over the holiday season by The University of the West Indies Global Campus (UWIGC) St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Head-of-Site, Dr. Resa Noel-Mc Barnett along with several UWIGC staff ventured under the Singer building, to raise funds for those in need through the Salvation Army’s kettle appeal campaign.

Dr. Noel-McBarnett stated that the outreach was part of the university’s initiative to give back. She also presented a donation to Captain Wilkings Buissereth on behalf of the academic institution.

Referencing her holiday message, the Head-of-Site said that “Christmas signifies celebration, reflection and connection.”

Dr. Noel-McBarnett emphasised that the festive season was also a time to remember the “importance of generosity and compassion.”

She empathically implored, “Let us reach out to those who may be lonely or in need and let us embrace the values of empathy and understanding. Sharing is caring.’

Captain Wilkings Buissereth who was present to greet the team from the university, expressed gratitude for what he described as “their kind act of service to the Vincentian public.”

The Salvation Army leader also thanked the UWI Team for their volunteerism and monetary donation. He prayed for success and abundance upon the institution, staff and students.