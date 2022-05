The UWI Seismic Research Centre has reported three earthquake events in the eastern Caribbean.

The most recent earthquake, a magnitude 5.0, was recorded this morning off Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre said it occurred at 6:33 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

88 km NNE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

294 km N of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

392 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

Another event, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded earlier. The UWI Seismic Research Centre said it occurred at 1:23 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

This quake struck:

226 km NE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

230 km N of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

328 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

There was also a 4.9 magnitude earthquake recorded even earlier. This event occurred at 12:38 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck: