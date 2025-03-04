Caribbean Power Couple to Receive Prestigious Award for Philanthropic Efforts

UWI Toronto Benefit Awards to Honour Myron and Berna Garron for Their Lifelong Dedication to Pediatric Health

Philanthropists Myron and Berna Garron, whose generosity has transformed pediatric healthcare in Canada and beyond, will be honoured at the 16th annual University of West Indies (UWI) I Toronto Benefit Awards for their lifelong dedication to improving children’s lives.

Hailing from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Berna, alongside her husband Myron, have deep ties to the Caribbean. In 1973, the Garrons lived in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where their youngest son, Anthony, was born. At the time, Myron was working in banking and had accepted a transfer to Montego Bay with Scotiabank.

During their time in Jamaica, their eldest son, Michael, who was initially misdiagnosed with a common ganglion cyst at the age of three in Hamilton, Canada, experienced worsening health concerns. A specialist in Kingston, Jamaica, conducted exploratory surgery and urged the family to return to Canada for further medical care. Tragically, Michael was later diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

Motivated by the devastating loss of their son at age 13, the Garrons became champions in the fight against childhood cancer in Canada and beyond. In his memory, they established the Garron Family Cancer Centre at SickKids Hospital, supporting groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and significantly advancing pediatric cancer care.

In recognition of their remarkable contributions, the couple will receive the prestigious G. Raymond Chang Award at the 16th annual UWI Toronto Benefit Awards on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Over nearly a decade, their philanthropic contributions—totalling well over the $50 million dollar pledge Berna made with her son—have enabled the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and supported critical research and treatment initiatives. Their generosity has not only transformed care for young Canadians but also extended to helping children with cancer in the Caribbean through SickKids’ global outreach efforts.

The Garrons’ passion for giving back is evident in their support of numerous healthcare institutions, including SickKids Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and Michael Garron Hospital, which was renamed in honour of their son. Their belief in sharing what they have to help others continues to inspire hope and improve lives for countless families facing pediatric cancer.

“This is a proud night for the Caribbean diaspora and it does more than just bridge gaps; it builds and strengthens communities, uniting us in a shared vision of education, empowerment, and recognition of leaders and mentors who guide the way forward,” says Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Co-Patron.

The 2025 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards promises an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations that are shaping a better future for all.

The evening will also feature the following honourees: