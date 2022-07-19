UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Forum on transforming Caribbean education

A comprehensive review and assessment of Jamaica’s education system, its structure, operation, and processes has been compiled by historical and cultural sociologist, Professor Orlando Patterson. On Thursday, July 21, The Full Reform of Education in Jamaica Report, 2021, better known as the Orlando Patterson Commission Report will be examined during a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning (CCEP).

The virtual event themed, Examining the Patterson Commission Report: Lessons for transforming education in Jamaica and the Caribbean brings together regional technical experts in education who will discuss the Report’s findings and recommendations, how they may be interpreted and applied to address Jamaica’s education system and elements of it which may be relevant across the wider Caribbean. It will be live streamed from 11:00 a.m. (AST/Eastern Caribbean)/10:00 a.m. (Jamaica) via UWItv.

Head of the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning at The UWI, Dr Canute Thompson, together with Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Education at the University’s Mona Campus, Professor Silvia Kouwenberg will deliver the feature presentations.

Two-panel discussions moderated by former Minister of Education in Jamaica, Reverend Ronald Thwaites will follow. Panellists include Senior Education Specialist, Caribbean Development Bank, Dr Martin Baptiste; Programme Manager, Human Resource Development, CARICOM, Dr Laurette Bristol; Independent Educational Consultant, Mr Robert Gregory; Professor of Educational Leadership and Social Justice, Institute for Educational and Social Equity, Professor Paul Miller; Education Specialist, Old Harbour Bay Primary School, Ms Deatricia Ming and Lecturer in Language, Online Learning Specialist and 2023 – 2026 Head, Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning, Dr Schontal Moore.

Interested persons are invited to tune in to participate in the Forum, Examining the Patterson Commission Report: lESSONS FOR TRANSFORMING EDUCATION IN JAMAICA AND THE CARIBBEAN. at www.uwitv.org or www.facebook.com/UWITV from 11:00 a.m. (AST/Eastern Caribbean)/10:00 a.m. (Jamaica).