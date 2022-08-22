Vacancy Notice – Chief Financial Officer (ECTEL) -Apply Now

EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL)

VACANCY NOTICE

POST OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Chief Financial Officer shall be expected to, among other things:

Plan, implement, manage and control all financial-related activities of ECTEL.

Develop, implement and monitor policies and procedures to manage and safeguard the financial resources of the organisation to ensure efficient utilisation; provide timely financial information to report on performance and assist in decision making.

Provide strategic financial advice to the Managing Director and the members of the leadership team.

Serve as Head of the Accounts Department – supervising the work and the development of the staff, setting and implementing the annual work plan, targets and budget, and participating in the recruitment and selection process for staffing of the Accounts Department.

Maintain the established Financial Management Policies and Procedures, ensuring compliance with internal controls, regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Develop or amend financial and accounting policies as appropriate and recommend to the Managing Director and/or the Board of Directors.

Manage the processes for financial forecasting and budgets and overseeing the preparation of all financial reporting.

Oversee the preparation of the payroll in accordance with established procedures.

Establish and monitor systems for the effective collection of revenues and the control of expenditure in accordance with the budget.

Participate in the proper management of the ECTEL Fund.

Ensure risk management activities for areas of responsibility are implemented, regularly monitored and maintained.

Implement the financial policies and decisions of the Board of Directors.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Finance

Professional Certificate in Accounting: ACCA, CPA, CGA or similar

At least ten (10) years’ experience in Accounting or Financial Management

At least five (5) years’ experience in a senior management position within a Finance/Accounting Department

Prior experience in a telecommunications regulatory environment would be an asset

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Results oriented and sound decision-making ability

Effective communication, writing and presentation skills

Client-focused with strong leadership, management and team development capabilities

Ability to plan, develop and implement strategies, procedures, and work standards

Ability to apply critical thinking to assess and analyse situations to support the best outcomes

Ability to prioritise effectively and execute plans to support organisational success

Proven knowledge of financial analysis and strategy

In-depth knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Knowledgeable in procurement planning and implementation

Knowledgeable of financial modelling and forecasting techniques

Proficient in the use of SAGE-50 or other accounting software

Technically adept and proficient in Microsoft Office

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following successful completion of the probation period.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 5, is free of income tax, and includes housing, vehicle and communication allowances.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances (including transfer of a vehicle) if recruited outside of the duty station.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career

Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=8

Applications should be accompanied by the applicant’s curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of three (3) referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 20th September 2022 at 4:30 p. m.