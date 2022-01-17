Vaccine-resistant COVID variants on the horizon

As if there was not already enough for Vincentians to process and absorb about the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is now warning countries that they should not be surprised at the emergence of new Coronavirus variants against which vaccines offer little protection.

Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a recent WHO press conference, that as this pandemic drags on, “it’s possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations”.

The WHO boss lamented the record levels of COVID-19 cases being confirmed in North America and Europe. These represent important source markets for tourism-dependent countries in the Caribbean, including St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Misinformation and disinformation, often spread by a small number of people, have been a constant distraction undermining science and trust in lifesaving health tools,” he said.

“In the huge waves of cases currently seen in Europe and in many countries around the world, misinformation which has driven vaccine hesitancy is now translating to the unvaccinated disproportionately dying.”

According to Dr Tedros, if a vaccine-resistant strain of the virus emerges, manufacturers will have to make adjustments to their present vaccine shots, and this “would potentially mean a new supply shortage”.

He said it was therefore important for countries to build up supplies and possible manufacturing of vaccines before this occurs.

Despite growing global fatigue about the disease, Dr Tedros said vaccine supplies were improving from the chaos of the early months of vaccine rollouts. However, he was highly critical of rich countries whose booster shot programmes were making it harder for poor nations to obtain any vaccines.

He also warned that this growing vaccine inequity would prolong the pandemic.

